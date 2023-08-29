BBNaija All Stars: Moment Frodd Reunites With Family (Video)

A captivating video that surfaced online captured the moments evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, reunites with his wife, Pharmacist Chioma and their newborn baby.

It would be recalled that Frodd’s wife gave birth to a baby girl named Elena, while he was on the reality show, and throughout the show, Frodd openly expressed his yearning for his wife and eagerly awaited the arrival of his daughter for the first time.

However, his long-awaited moment finally came through as he was evicted alongside his fellow housemate, Tolanibaj in the fifth week of the show.

After his eviction, Frodd on Monday shared a video via his verified Insta page, which captured a beautiful moment of him and his wife who embraced him behind as he sang and danced joyfully holding his newborn baby with a smile on his face.

In the video, he could be seen holding his newborn and dancing with his wife.

He simply captioned the post, “My world.”