BBNaija All-Stars: Moment Bigge Televised Ike’s Plot To Get Ilebaye Disqualified (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates were left in shock after Biggie televised how Ike Onyema was scattering Ilebaye’s clothes on the floor towards the bathroom area.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Ike and other male housemates had tried to get Ilebaye provoked so she can get her third and final strike by scattering her clothes around the bathroom floor.

However, housemates had all speculated amongst themselves who has done such an act as they had no idea who may perpetuate such a devilish act.

While facing Biggie’s judgement, Ike was exposed and his secret act was televised for all the housemates to see.

Many of the housemates were left dumbfounded. Tolanibaj was seen with mouth agape; Cee-C’s face was contorted in a grimace while other housemates laughed at the scene that played out before them.

Ike was consequently given a strike for his action.

Check out netizens’ reactions:

nuella.manuels opined: “This is how people will watch their sins on the last day”

so__—nia commented: “Just look at Ilebaye’s face so painful to watch someone do such to you for no justifiable reason”

jullyjulez said: “Seyi and Venita are ev*l”

reeceo21 argued: “ALL OF THEM FOR THAT HOUSE NOR GET SENSE THEY ARE ALL SELLING THEIR GAME TO ONE PERSON.”

dazzling_eventzandmore expressed: “Omo…. llebaye has gone through a lot in big brother’s house”

uchanma_beauty said: “I fear these guys, Ike, Pere, Kiddwaya, Seyi the real demon”

festus800 wrote: “That boy should be disqualified already. All his plans are evil”

ruthyibk noted: “Everyone should reject an Ike in their lives”

nwokedicharity chided: “Tolani close ur mouth fly go enter”

