BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Topped Chat But Organizers Wants Ilebaye To Win – Insider Alleges

An insider has made a shocking revelation about the plans of the production crew of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars concerning the winner of Sunday’s grand finale.

In a now-deleted post on the social media page of Mercy Eke’s sister, Sweery Eke, she shared a message from her DM where the insider disclosed to her about tomorrow’s finale.

According to the post shared, the insider alleged that Mercy Eke topped the poll and won but the production of BBN wants to push Ilebaye to the top.

Speaking further, the insider urged Nigerians to stay alert, alleging that Ilebaye came third on the poll.

In reaction, Mercy Eke’s sister captioned the post, “Mercenaries and Nigerians will you let this happen? Arise o, My sister won the show and Ilebaye came third but they want to give the win to Ilebaye”.

See the post below…