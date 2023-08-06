BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke, Whitemoney Lock Lips On Dance Floor (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates and former BBNaija winners, Mercy and Whitemoney have finally sailed a ship “WhiteLambo” as they both share their first kiss on the dance floor during the Saturday night party.

It would be recalled that Whitemoney had proposed to Mercy Eke in other to both join an alliance to become a ship so that their fan base can back them up whenever they are up for eviction.

However, when Mercy asked for a kiss some days later, Whitemoney stylishly ran away from the scene.

Fast forward to their Saturday night party, their ship appears to have finally begun its sailing as they share their first kiss.

While at the night party, they both faced each other while rocking to the sound of the music romantically, which shows a snippet of emotionally loaded moments as they both lock lips while they grooved on the dance floor.

Wow! Mercy x Whitemoney share a kiss on the dance floor 🥵#bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars pic.twitter.com/0rCNEbNTJw — Sabi Radio #BBNaija (@TheSabiRadio) August 5, 2023