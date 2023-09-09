BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Warns Biggie, Threatens To Leave The House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has lashed out at Biggie after he gave her a strike as she threatened to leave the Big Brother house.

It would be recalled that Big Brother issued a strike on Thursday for her microphone infringement and had also been engaging in a silent conversation, an action which contravenes the rules of the Big Brother Naija House.

Her strike puts her at the risk of possible disqualification from the reality show.

In a video which surfaced online, it could be seen that she wasn’t using her microphone while talking and Biggie reminded her of it, In response, Mercy severely warned Big Brother not to test her.

She warned Big Brother not to test her because she would leave the house if he dared.

She said, “ Biggie don’t try me, I’ll leave this house”.

Watch the video below;