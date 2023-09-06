BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke To Distance Self From Venita

It would be recalled that during Doyin’s dairy session, she told Big Brother how vile Venita is towards her and the number of times she has said hurtful things about her.

According to Doyin, Venita is fond of bullying her in the house.

Speaking more precisely, Doyin disclosed that Venita had been trying to provoke her by calling her names and making hurtful comments about her appearance, disregarding the fact that no one has control over their looks.

However, in a new update, it could be seen that Mercy and Cee-C were having a conversation about the issues between Doyin and Venita.

Mercy confirmed the accusations levelled against Venita by Doyin were true, she also mentioned how Venita acts like she wants to poke every time Doyin passes.

Mercy, however, told Cee-C that she knows Venita has been bullying Doyin but cannot say it because she is her friend.

She also added that she plans to distance herself from her in order to avoid being caught up in the middle of their feud.