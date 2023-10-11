New Telegraph

October 11, 2023
BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Speaks On Having A Billionaire Boyfriend (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) All-Stars housemate and winner of “Pepper Dem gang” Season, Mercy Eke, has denied having a billionaire boyfriend.

It would be recalled that during the All-Stars show, Mercy had claimed that she has a billionaire lover who offered her the N120 million grand prize for her not to participate in the show, but she declined.

But speaking in an interview with popular media personality, Toke Makinwa on #TokeMoment podcast, Mercy Eke made a U-turn stating that she lied about having a rich boyfriend outside the big brother’s house.

She, however, explained that she simply said that to chase the male colleagues away from her because she didn’t want a relationship.

