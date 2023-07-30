BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Reveals Why She Chased Ike Out Of Her House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed she chased her ex-BBNaija Season 4 lover, Ike Onyema from her house because he doesn’t wipe his bum, nor flushes after using the toilet.

The reality star made this known while speaking with her fellow housemates in the ongoing season 8 edition.

It would be recalled that the duo had dated briefly after co-starring in the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ edition in 2019.

Mercy made the disclosure after Angel had a clash with Ike over his statement about the former BBNaija winner, in which he said Mercy’s body is fake and that of Ilebaye is original, which made Angel take it upon herself to defend Mercy who was not there at the time of the argument.

However, it could be seen as Angel and Mercy were discussing the whole drama that escalated in the house and that was when Mercy revealed in a jestful manner, saying she recounts chasing Ike out of her house.

According to Mercy, Ike never wipes his behind after he goes to use the toilet, nor does he flush the toilet after using it.

She recalled how she had seen too many unpleasant sights she wouldn’t like to remember whenever she enters the toilet after Ike was done using it, hence chasing him out of her house.

