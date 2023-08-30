BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Reacts To Cee-C’s Clash With Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has shared her thoughts on the clash that occurred between Cee-C and Pere.

It would be recalled that Pere and Cee-C had an argument on Wednesday over house duties, which escalated to the point that both started hurling insults at each another.

However, the housemates were displeased, especially Adekunle, who suggested Cee-C should fulfill her responsibilities. He questioned what would occur if everyone neglected their duties, leading to a dirty house.

Pere agreed to do the tasks alone and the other housemates present agreed not to escalate the issue.

But Ike later approached Cee-C and informed her that the housemates weren’t pleased with her leaving during the meeting. Cee-C became upset, directing harsh words at both the housemates and Pere.

In her defense, she pointed out that Angel, Alex, and Mercy had also missed the meeting. She found it unfair to be singled out.

Cee-C went to confront Pere which resulted to an argument, during their feud, the celebrity Lawyer insulted Pere, his parents, and his grandparents, even labeling him a coward.

A few minutes later, Mercy Eke, expressed her opinion saying, “They say they don’t want to do chores so it can cause issues. They pick on it and shout, then create toxicity.

“Toxicity will not win this season, it’s scratching them to be angry, to be mad and fight the whole universe. It’s not going to work this All Stars.”

