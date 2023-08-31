BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Bursts Into Tears As She Request For Voluntary Exit (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke on Wednesday broke down in tears as she requested for voluntary exit during her diary session.

While speaking with Big Brother, Mercy recounted the recent face-off that occurred between her and fellow housemate, Alex after the Guinness game.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Eke and Alex had a heated argument as they engaged in a verbal altercation which later escalated.

Although they had settled their dispute maturely which made Alex disclosed that her outburst was triggered when Mercy Eke mentioned that Alex tends to be spiteful whenever she loses a game or fails to win something.

While narrating to Big Brother in her diary session, the former BBNaija Season 4 winner disclosed that Alex had told her to “go and die,” a statement that deeply affected her, leaving her feeling very isolated, which made her burst into tears.

According to her, although she always tries to be strong in the house, they shouldn’t forget she’s human and that the impact of the statement weighed heavily on her, causing her to feel drained and at times, contemplate leaving the house.

Mercy Eke said, “When Alex said ‘go and die,’ I felt like it wasn’t a big deal, even though she claimed not to remember saying it. However, as I thought about it more, I realized I would never tell anyone to ‘go and die.”

“Last night, I found myself thinking about it, and that’s when the feeling of loneliness began to set in. Feeling alone is something I despise because I strive to be ‘very strong.’ That’s my way.”

“I didn’t want to shed tears here, but I contemplated that since Alex is still here and Prince recently joined, I wouldn’t feel that sense of loneliness. However, after the argument, I felt incredibly sorrowful.”

“Engaging in a quarrel with Alex, of all people, was unexpected. Now, I’m at a loss. I feel like… I’m ready to go home.”

