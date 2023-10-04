BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Breaks Silence, Tells Ilebaye To Wear Her Crown High

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke, has applauded the winner of the just concluded reality TV show, Ilebaye as she praises her for the good game she played.

Mercy who issued her first statement after the show ended on Sunday, October 1 urged her to wear her crown, raise her head high, and shine eternally.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Sunday night, Ilebaye won the All-Stars shows, defeating Mercy Eke, Cee-C, Pere, Cross, and Adekunle. with the highest amount of vote percentage 30%.

However, many had thought that Mercy Eke would emerge as the winner, but lost to Ilebaye.

Despite her loss, she kept her head up and extended a hand of friendship to Ilebaye and she lauded her for a win well deserved.

“Big Brother All Stars Called and I answered!! *I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Dr. Maya Angelou *

•A special thank you to my Family (my mum, my big sister, cousins, etc.) Thank you!

•Mercenaries ️

You rode with me in 2019 and still ride with me. Thank you. I am still in awe at the love and support you still show me, at the work done, the love shown, the battles fought to see me get to the top! Words cannot express how grateful I am. I have never taken you all for granted. We are bonded for life! This girl mercy Eke is nothing without your love!

•To Multichoice-

Thank you for this great platform that has birthed my success story and that of many. I will always remain grateful.

My profound gratitude goes to everyone who went out of their way to support me I say a big Thank You to every one of you.

•Not to forget our beautiful winner of the show @ilebayeee Congratulations on your win. Wear your crown, raise your head high, and shine forever. You played a great game!

Words cannot describe how grateful I am to everyone. Thank you guys”.