BBnaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke Breaks Silence, Says I’ll Find Someone Next To Kiss (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has made a sarcastic remark following the eviction of fellow housemate, Kiddwaya from the reality TV show during Sunday live eviction.

It would be recalled that the reality star and winner of the 2019 Pepper Dem once again found itself in the spotlight over a recent controversy surrounding a passionate kiss shared with evicted housemate Kiddwaya.

During the live eviction night on Sunday, the show host Ebuka called out Mercy Eke over the incident that happened on the staircase with Kiddwaya, which lead to a passionate kiss.

While responding to Ebuka, Mercy denied ever kissing Kiddwaya, blaming it on alcohol and saying she couldn’t remember if anything of such happened. She started with, “Where, how, Ebuka did we kiss?”.

However, Ebuka’s persistence led him to pose the question to Kiddwaya, surprisingly, Kiddwaya candidly confirmed that he had indeed shared a kiss with Mercy, further fanning the flames of speculation.

After the Sunday night of Kiddwaya’s eviction, Mercy Eke engaged in an intimate conversation with her close friends, Angel and Frodd in the Head of House lounge.

The conversation shed light on her perspective regarding the kiss. Mercy expressed her nonchalance towards Ebuka’s revelation, stating that she wasn’t shaken by the incident being exposed.

In a sarcastic manner, she voiced her intentions to continue within the house and plans to kiss another male housemate following Kiddwaya’s departure from the competition.

See below;