BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy Eke And Kiddwaya Share Hot Kiss (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Mercy Eke and Kiddwaya have finally shared a hot kiss after their Thursday night party which has followed a lot of criticism from viewers.

After the Thursday party, Mercy supposedly invited Kiddwaya upstairs to an area that’s not covered by the Big Brother cameras.

However, the video didn’t capture the moment, it was believed that they shared a passionate kiss with the sound of their microphone before parting ways.

This report has garnered a lot of reactions from viewers, leading many individuals to express their views in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

ib__belz: “Mercy is seriously seeking for highlight. Aunty obviously doesn’t have anything to offer.”

wesley.senpai: “Mercy kissing everyone ‘queen of highlight’ then Ilebaye kisses random ppl in the house “Genz baddie with a lack of home training and cheap” …God is watching all of u. I’m so glad it’s women that are dragging women.”

glo4chima: “Her fans wey gather dey call Baye names are here calling her gamer. She is thirsty cuz she is drunk make una rest, they are all human make una no dey judge others and praising same act from una fave.”

sparkles01___: “I am a Mercy fan, but this is disappointing. Whatever happened to decorum and decent? Na wa oo.”

pretty_ogechijoy: “Olosho mercy I thought Erica is your friend why follow her leftover.”

drtj__: “In as much as I love mercy… I think this is just a desperate attempt to make highlights. There are so many questions here. They are both supposedly in relationships (serious relationships) outside the house. Since she covered the camera they can both deny anything happened. Mercy has been moving a lot weirdly this season- from twerking on Frodd to Bashing Ike and now Kissing Kid… I think she just feels everything is becoming too mundane for her and she wants to throw in some spice.”