BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy, Cee-C Shower Ilebaye With Encomium

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Mercy Eke and Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C on Saturday night showered encomium on fellow housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya.

Mercy described Ilebaye as an “embodiment of a damsel”, while the celebrity lawyer, Cee-C called her “the trophy”, and “the star of the season.”

Mercy: “Let me tell you (Ilebaye) something, you are the embodiment of a damsel.”

Cee-C inferred: “You’re the trophy. You are the star. Men should line up for you.”

Mercy continued: “Do you even know who you are?”

Cee-C cut in: “She doesn’t know. We have to tell her.”

Mercy added: “You’re a queen. You’re the star of the season. The girl of the moment.”

It’s worth noting that Ilebaye and Mercy have become a little bit close after they were chosen as BFFs by Omashola, the duo could be seen severally having conversations together.

New Telegraph recalls that source from the houseguests reveals that Mercy, Cee-C and Ilebaye are strong contenders for the N120 million grand prize of the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.