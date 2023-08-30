BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy, Angel Fight Cee-C Over Guinness Tasks

There was tension in Big Brother House on Tuesday night as BBNaija All-Stars housemates, Cee-C and Angel engaged in a heated argument that left the house in chaos.

The drama started during the Guinness task preparation for the team’s cheerleading task, turning the house into a battleground of emotions and opinions.

Cee-C was in a group with fellow housemates, Mercy, Angel, Pere, Doyin, and Lucy, however, she was feeling the energy in the gathering and abruptly withdrew from her role as a cheerleader.

In a surprising move, she requested a role swap with Lucy, proposing to take on Lucy’s responsibilities instead. The sudden change in plans left the team members in disbelief, and the atmosphere quickly turned tense.

This resulted in arguments, as Angel and Mercy in particular were vocal in their objections as the team had invested time and effort in their practice, making it challenging for Lucy to catch up at the last minute.

While Mercy voiced her dissatisfaction, saying she was done with the rehearsals, Angel on the other hand escalated the situation by engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Cee-C.

Angel claimed that Cee-C had been displaying low energy and acting indifferent when the rehearsals started, only for her to express displeasure towards the end of the rehearsals.

While the arguments were going on, Lucy and Doyin encouraged the team to move forward and practice. After the games ended, Angel apologized to Cee-C, but she ignored her apology.