BBNaija All-Stars: Mercy, Alex, Doyin Immune From This Week’s Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke on Monday won the Week Four Head of House (HoH) challenge by beating other housemates to emerge the winner and leader of the house for the next seven days.

The HoH game consisted of sand and a seesaw where housemates were supposed to drop piles of sand in the empty box of their opponent.

However, after the first round, about six housemates, Pere, Doyin, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, Soma, and NeoEnergy made it to the second round.

During the second round of the game, Adekunle was disqualified for breaking the rules and causing chaos, Pere’s seesaw titled first, making him out of the game, while Soma’s seesaw tilted to the opposite side.

Three housemates, Mercy Eke, Doyin, and NeoEnergy proceeded to play the third round after housemates caused chaos during the second HOH game.

However, Mercy Eke won the head of house game after the last round of sand and seesaw game.

Also, housemate, Alex Unusual was granted immunity from this week’s eviction after she found one of the black envelopes hidden in the lounge.

Doyin also got the high list for the “pardon me please” making her safe from this week’s eviction.