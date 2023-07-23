BBNaija All Stars: Meet The First Two Housemates

As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8 tagged All Stars Edition commence on Sunday, July 23, the show has announced its first two housemates of the season with former stars Cee C and Kiddwaya making the list.

The first housemate, CeeC arrived at the show in a peach-coloured Barbie gown in grand style.

The second housemate was Kiddwaya. Kiddwaya Terseer who is the son of a billionaire and he is unbothered about it.

Kidd is often seen hanging out with people of high calibre. He has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. He also owns a London, United Kingdom-based consulting agency, Kiddwco, which presented the sum of N100m to underprivileged Nigerians on July 13, 2023.

Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Cee C, gained popularity for being very controversial while on the show in 2018, but since she left the competition, she has also shown off her calmer side.

She’s also a lawyer who has bagged many ambassadorial deals and has over three million followers on Instagram.

In 2018, the 26-year-old reality star won the La Mode Award for Fashion Influencer of the Year and has also worked with brands, such as Itel, Cassie Hairs, and FTX Africa.