BBNaija All-Stars: Lucy In Tears As Her Two Weeks Stay Comes To An End (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Lucy Edet was in tears after Biggie announced to her that her two-week stay in the house had come to an end.

It would be recalled a fortnight ago, the organizers of the show introduced four new housemates named ‘guests’, who would participate but have no share in the grand prize.

However, barely two days after being introduced into the house, she requested a voluntary exit amid a clash with her fellow guest’s housemate, Kim Oprah, and later had a change of heart from the help of some housemates.

Fast forward to her diary session, she started off with a bright smile after which she told Biggie that she was aware of her time in the house being up.

Prior to the Sunday live eviction show, Biggie informed Lucy that her stay was done and she should prepare to move out.

Biggie said, “As Big Brother’s special guest, your two-week stay in the house comes to an end this evening,”

Lucy, who had earlier asked for a voluntary exit barely three days on the show broke down in tears as she spoke on the way forward.

