BBNaija All-Stars: Lucy Asked Biggie For Voluntary Exit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Lucy on Tuesday asked Big Brother for a voluntary exit from the house while expressing her emotion.

Lucy made this known during her first dairy session on Tuesday, August 22.

It would be recalled that Lucy arrived on the show on Sunday as a guest housemate and not meant to compete for the grand prize.

However, during her first diary session, she revealed that she is pissed, adding that she doesn’t want to continue the show after her argument with her fellow guest housemate, Kim Oprah.

According to her, if she continues to stay in the house, it might result in a serious fight, which she’s trying to avoid and she doesn’t want that to happen thereby requesting a voluntary exit from Biggie.

She lamented that Kim Oprah accused her of acting like she knows it all during their task.

“I am pissed and I am ready to go home, this whole Kim Oprah thing, I wanted to know if it’s the task you gave her.

“I’m not sure if you gave Kim a secret task because I don’t understand what she’s doing. I thought we are supposed to be on the same side. I don’t get it.”

In response, Biggie asked Lucy to clarify if she would like to leave the house and when she did, he told her that she will be summoned to address the issue.