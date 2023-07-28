BBNaija All-Stars: Leaving My Pregnant Wife Wasn’t Easy – Frodd

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd has revealed that the decision to leave his pregnant wife, Chioma, to come for the reality TV show wasn’t an easy one for him.

New Telegraph had two weeks ago reported that Frodd and his wife, Pharmacist Chioma, revealed their baby bump after they got married in February this year.

During the cause of holding the baby shower, the couple unveiled the gender of the baby at a party that was arranged by them for family and friends.

However, many were surprised to see Frodd in the All-Stars edition of the BBNaija Season 8 days after announcing he was expecting a child with his wife.

But speaking with one of his fellow housemates on Friday, Frodd said he has the support of his wife before coming for the show.

Speaking further, he also revealed that he consulted many, including famous businessman and socialite, Obi Cubana, who asked him to come if his wife accepted.

Frodd said, “I asked and said, ‘won’t people say I’m irresponsible for leaving my pregnant wife to go and hustle?’”

I went to Obi Cubana, he asked if I had talked to my wife, I said yes. He said ‘why not?’