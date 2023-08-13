BBNaija All-Stars: Laycon, Teddy A, Diana Make Jury List (Video)

As the latest season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) continues to captivate audiences with its riveting twists and turns, former Big Brother Naija contestants, Teddy A, Diana, and Laycon have made a remarkable return as jurors, bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the table.

The three-man eviction jury which was introduced by Ebuka will be responsible for choosing the housemate to be evicted on tonight’s live eviction show, August 13, 2023.

The three eviction jury which are ex-BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon, a former housemate of “See Gobe” season, Teddy A, and Diana, a former housemate of the “level up” season.

This eviction jury has been tasked with deciding the fate of the evicted housemates this Sunday.

Last week, three former housemates, Bisola, Mike and Dorathy were also brought on stage to determine the fate of one of the housemates, Princess who was chosen to leave by the host, Ebuka, after the nominated jurors picked her.

Many excited viewers expressed their opinions seeing Laycon and other former housemates back on screen in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

ireneoflyfe: “I don’t this jury thing though. The power is supposed to be vested in fans not ex-housemates.”

everythingbeautyandskincare: “My president!!!!! Laycon can do no wrong in my eyes. See my Moncheri”

iam_karl3x: “This laycon hair funny sha. glad to see mon cherie again. Dragging go chock for them lool.”

__melanie.xoxo: “Presido.. Omo ologo.. olalekan.. my laycon.”

alio_mimy: “Omo i feel bad for the person that will go today.”

