BBNaija All-Stars: Lagos Domestic Violence Agency Reacts To Seyi’s Disturbing Remarks

The Lagos Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has strongly condemned the disturbing remarks made by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

Sunday Telegraph earlier reported that Viewers were left dumbfounded and in shock by some of the utterances made by Seyi while chatting with fellow housemates.

Recall that Seyi had been making headlines with his inappropriate utterances, about a fellow female housemate in the house and a vile statement about other people’s daughters, which has caused unease among viewers, and led to him being dragged on social media.

Not one, but two remarks from Seyi has caused controversy among viewers, one was about a statement he made about Doyin and Ilebaye suffering ‘damages’ that nobody can repair if Ike had been evicted.

The second was his remarks about birthing boys who he claimed would bed the daughters of other people.

These had sparked outrage on social media and the DSVA weighed in to strongly condemn Seyi’s words.

According to the agency, Seyi’s words help perpetuate harmful attitudes among others and foster a culture of violence.

They wrote: “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced online. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. Call our 24/7 Toll-Free Line at – 08000 333 333 to make a report and access support.

Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence.”

