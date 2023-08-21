BBNaija All-Stars: Kiddwaya’s Girlfriend, Laura Unfollows Him On IG

Following an intimate kiss between evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya and Mercy Eke, the girlfriend of Kidd named Laura, has taken to her photo-sharing app, Instagram to unfollow him.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Mercy feigned ignorance, when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu directly asked her about her escapades with Kiddwaya during the Sunday live eviction show.

While denying such an act, Kiddwaya on the other hand, admitted to Kissing Mercy when Ebuka posed the same question to him, and that one thing led to another due to the good time and alcohol in the house.

The kiss has however sparked controversy, in which it occurred discreetly and eluded the watchful eye of Biggie’s CCTV.

After the live eviction show on Sunday, which led Kiddwaya out of the show, a new development emerged as Kiddwaya’s girlfriend, Laura unfollowed him on Instagram, indicating a fallout between her and Kiddwaya.

A survey on her IG page shows that she is no longer following Kiddwaya.

Nigerians had rushed to her page to drop comments following the hint of a possible crack in her relationship with Kiddwaya.One zinnillicious wrote: "Nwunye anyi. Ogunu? Small aki anu, you Dey para. Forgive our Kidd."esther.ujuu wrote: "Nigerians don reach here?? What's wrong with you people now"raychelle_the_realtor wrote: "Our in-law, abeg forgive the boy please" queen_fynest_ wrote: "Why did u unfollow kid na don't you love him?" larissa_khannick wrote: "Our wife forgive our boy" marjorie__anne wrote: "Our wifeeeeeyyyyy❤️so beautiful and we love you, love is light love is forgiveness … Most beautiful." official_ocindy wrote: "But omg this chick no fyn ni….@kiddwaya na bcos of this you 4get Erica!! You no get taste abeg." thechiefmrs_hephzibahboutique wrote: "We Nigerians are here to apologise on behalf of @kiddwaya. Please forgive him he was under the influence of alcohol." gela_funparadisetvafrica wrote: "You unfollow kid for just one small kissing? Na Kirikiri you for send am if to say na knack." am_walington wrote: "There's no evidence,she denied and he probably accepted maybe it happened when he drunk so."