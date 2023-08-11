New Telegraph

August 12, 2023
BBNaija All-Stars: Kiddwaya Tags Doyin The Laziest Housemate

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has crowned Doyinsola David, better known as Doyin the most laziest housemate on the BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ show.

During Kiddwaya’s diary session with Big Brother, the billionaire son was lamenting to Biggie about the bad habit the contestants are beginning to exhibit in the house when he expressed how disappointed he was in Doyin.

According to Kiddwaya, some of the housemates were beginning to hoard food in the house, and it was quite shocking to him when he saw that Doyin was among those hiding food since she’s the most laziest housemate in the house.

The billionaire son recalled how Doyin brought out a pack of noodles and threw them at him, telling him to hide them and he was quite baffled when she did this.

Watch the video below:

 

