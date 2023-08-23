BBNaija All-Stars: Kiddwaya Reveals Female Housemates Crushing On Him

The third evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya has revealed that almost all the female housemates were head over hill for him in the Big Brother house.

The reality TV star who was kicked out of the show last week on Sunday, August 13 during the live eviction show has boasted that the female housemates were chasing after him because of his surname.

It is no news that Kidd is the son of the billionaire business tycoon, Terry Waya.

Kidd said, “There are 10 female housemates right? The whole 10 were chasing me.

“I’m not saying it’s because of my money but they know why they are chasing someone with Waya as his last name and Kidd as first.”