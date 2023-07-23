BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya Offers Cee-C Prize Money To Exit Big Brother House

The second housemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 8 housemates, Kiddwaya has shocked the online viewers with his recent approach to his fellow contestant, Cee-C.

Kiddwaya upon getting into the house on Sunday, however, approached Cee-C in the house with an interest of offering her the prize money of 120 million naira in an exchange for her to exit the Big Brother Naija show.

However, Cee-C rejected his offer making his efforts go to waste, in no time, other new housemates were introduced to the house Doyin and Frodd, as they settled into their new environment, exchanging compliments and pleasantries.

Cee-c was the first housemate to be announced, followed closely by the entrance of the charismatic Kiddwaya.

With the reunion of these well-known personalities, the dynamics inside the BBNaija house promised to be electrifying, and the viewers eagerly anticipated the drama, friendships, and surprises that were sure to unfold as the season progressed.

Watch Video Below: