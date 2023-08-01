BBNaija All-Stars: Kiddwaya Emerges Head Of House

…As Angel Secure Black Envelope Immunity

This week, Biggie switched up the game, going from one housemate per round last week to four teams of five housemates each. At the end of the first round, each team had two people qualify for the second and final round.

Team Fantastic Five, consisting of Ike, Pere, Kidd, Cross, and TolaniBaj, faced the HOH challenge first, with Kidd and Ike emerging as their qualifiers.

In the first round, there were five basins filled with many plastic balls, and opposite the filled bowls were seesaw beams.

The housemates had to walk on the seesaw beams to transfer the balls from the basins to the shallow container at the end of the beam.

The housemates were not allowed to use their hands to touch any part of the beam except the start point, which was clearly marked.

Biggie also noted that if any housemate touches any other part of the beam, it is considered a failed attempt, and they must start all over.

He added that if the plastic balls fall out of the shallow container at the beam’s end, they must be returned to the basin, and the housemates must start again.

They were allotted 30 minutes to move the balls from the bowl to the end of the beam. The first two housemates to successfully transfer four balls and then return to the starting point would automatically qualify for the next round of the game.

In the absence of the challenge completion by any housemate, the housemate with the most balls in their beam bowl will be declared the qualifier. Big Brother would decide on a sudden-death game if there was a tie. There were no sudden death games.

Team Veto Five – Whitemoney, Neo, Doyin, Princess, and Ilebaye – went second. Neo and Ilebaye qualified after successfully transferring all four balls. Mercy, Frodd, Angel, Venita, and Cee-C were a part of Team Five Star, which saw Frodd and Venita qualify for the next round after 30 gruelling minutes.

Adekunle, Alex, Soma, Seyi, and Uriel’s Team Blizzard also struggled to finish the game in 30 minutes. Still, Soma and Adekunle qualified for the final round.

After the 4 teams had taken a turn, Big Brother announced that the Head of House game would pause for a while, introducing the black envelope challenge.

The rule is simple – find the black envelope hidden in the house. One housemate can only have one envelope, but the search has to start after Biggie’s signal.

Kidwaya, Neo, and Angel found the envelopes. While Angel’s noted that she was immune from the week’s nomination, Kiddwaya, and Neo had a message to have better luck next time.

Luck would come to play as the HoH game continued.

Ike, Kiddwaya, Neo, Ilebaye, Frodd, Venita, Adekunle, and Soma, who passed the first challenge, headed to the final round. Big Brother announced a little twist in the game, explaining that the housemates are to put five balls in the shallow container in ten minutes, while other rules remain unchanged. After an intense round that saw Neo and Kiddwaya successfully transfer five balls in 10 minutes, the housemates had to head back into the lounge.

Afterward, Big Brother announced Kiddwaya as the new head of the house. He received the chance to choose four BFFs who would share his lounge. He chose Tolanibaj, Uriel, Pere, and Neo to be his BFFs for the week.

The HoH announcement led to the nominations. Big Brother announced that the nominations are taking a new turn until he says otherwise. He called the game ‘Pardon Me Please’. The voting style will see the housemates list who they want to give possible immunity for the week.

They are not allowed to state their names, the HOH name, or that of the Black Envelope winners. There will only be one winner. If there is no clear winner, Big Brother will declare the game inconclusive as Biggie will not recognise the tie.

Soma received the most nominations with eight nods. Ilebaye received two. The housemates nominated Ike, Venita, Cross, Neo Energy, Doyin, Mercy, Ceec, Uriel, Tolanibaj, and Adekunle once. Big Brother announced that an emotional Soma is immune from possible eviction since he won the first-ever PMP game.

Every other housemate apart from Soma, Angel, and Kiddwaya is up for possible eviction. Their continuity in the game depends on the viewers’ votes, and voting portals are now open until 9 pm on Thursday.