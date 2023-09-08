BBNaija All-Stars: It’s Scary How Women Portray Themselves These Days – Seyi

Evited Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has bemoaned the way women portray themselves nowadays.

The reality star made the remark while featuring on Pulse’s One-on-One which was anchored by former BBNaija housemate, Christy O.

Speaking on the programme, Seyi said the manner in which women portray themselves these days is “scary.”

He said, “I’m old school. The way the women of my time raised me is different from the women of now. So, I definitely will be opinionated in that direction just so they are clear.

“When I was growing up, trust me, my mum would have long conversations with me with just her eyeballs. And my aunties. I had a lot of women around me, so I was trained differently to see women like that.

“The way women (are) beginning to portray themselves these days is scary. I mean this new era. And I’m trying to get used to this new era which is the reason why I am being labelled with these hash words. The word that will make me toxic to other brands.”

It would be recalled that Seyi earned backlash and was labelled misogynistic after he bragged on the reality show that he is training his son to run trains on people’s daughters.

Which he later apologised for after reflecting on his wrong.