July 31, 2023
BBNaija All Stars: I’m Winning This Year Prize Money -Cee C (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 housemate, Cee C has expressed confidence that she is surely going to emerge as the winner, saying she’s taking home the N120 million prize money.

She made this known while talking with her fellow housemates, Kiddwaya and Doyin about their post-show plans.
While speaking, Cee C explained to Kiddwaya about herself as a businesswoman and how she acts as an ambassador to some brands.
However, Kiddwaya then asked her what she intends to make in six months and she stated the same prize money of 120 million naira.

Speaking further, she said it’d be double since she knows beyond a doubt that she’s taking home this year’s prize money.

Kiddwaya asked: “What do you wanna make in six months?”

Ceec replied: “This same prize…120M so it’s going to be times two cause I’m winning this show.”

See the video below …

 

