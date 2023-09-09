BBNaija All-Stars: I’m Winning The N120m, Mercy Eke Brags (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke on Thursday claimed she’s going home with the N120 million prize money.

Mercy Eke who was the winner of the “Pepper Dem” season, has made it clear to a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, that she intends to go home with the money after winning the N120 million cash prize in the ongoing All-Stars show.

She made the comment while speaking on a matter that concerns Cross, although their conversation was unclear.

But it started with Mercy Eke swearing that if she knew those who insulted Cross, God shouldn’t allow her to win the show.”

Meanwhile, Ilebaye went on to ask her who she initially thought would win the show, and M Eke responded by asserting that she was going home with the cash prize.

Mercy Eke: “If I’m the one who said that, let me not win this show.”

Ilebaye: “Were you expecting to win it before?”

Mercy Eke: “I’m going to win this show. I’m here to win, and I’m taking home the N120 million. I have my mercenaries.”

Viewers have taken to the comment page to drop their opinions regarding the conversation between both housemates.

shapeshifter23_: “Ilebaye prince deceived you ni oo. I love you but it will take a miracle with some sprinkle of babalawo. Yes, you’re strong but what about the elephants?”

echebirigreg: “Mercy is not lieing . But she has to be careful so that too much Infringement doesn’t knock her out …Almost all of them see her as a big threat.”

soothsayer_de2: “Mercy Eke 2.0 is no Jokes, Mercenaries get ready it’s about to be a Bl00dy affair….I love her she rebuked her immediately and made a declaration over that win, Mercy EkeX120.”

_naashika1: “What people turn to forget is that a lot of fans of other fanbases share their votes with Ilebaye and vice versa. Only a few are loyal to her compared to SPARTANS and MERCENARIES which hardly share votes when their fav is up. This win is between Mercy and Cee-C (my observation and opinion tho). Yours are welcomed without any insults please.”

xenia_uju: “If it was Mercy that asked Ilebaye the same question… her pity party fans would be everywhere dragging Mercy’s name… what sort of stupid question is that? Is Mercy in the house to count beans???”

nekkycutie: “Mercy will make history as the first housemate to win BBN twice. Infact, if there’ll ever be an all-winner BBN show, she will still win it! You can take this to the bank!”

barbiicares: “And that is how Baye will clap for the winner on the last day. Don’t come under my post to say rubbish, read and pass…I’m entitled to my own opinion. Period.”

