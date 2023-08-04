BBNaija All Stars: ‘I’m Unavailable’ –Ceec Rejects Ike’s Advances

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has said that she is not “available” for a relationship with her colleague, Ike Onyema. CeeC made this known after Ike tried to make advances towards her while they were in the kitchen on Wednesday morning.

“Don’t touch me. Shey na your mate dey corner babes since?”

“Na you I wan corner,” Ike responded. CeeC replied: “I am not available.”

Ike had told Cross and Pere on Tuesday night that CeeC is his choice for a relationship in the house despite his estranged lover, Mercy being on the show.