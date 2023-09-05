BBNaija All-Stars: I’m Talented, By God’s Grace, I’ll Win Grammy Awards – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed that he will someday win a Grammy Award because he considers himself one of the best and greatest artists in Africa.

Whitemoney made this known during his diary session on Tuesday, September 5 while in a conversation with Big Brother.

It would be recalled that in 2021 after the reality star gained fame by winning the sixth season of reality TV show, he ventured into music.

He has subsequently released several songs, including “Selense” (2021), “Rosemary” (2021), “Your Life” (2021), “Oyoyo” (2023) featuring Umu Obiligbo, and a few others.

The talented singer and songwriter is very determined to win a Grammy Award, due to his passion for his genre of music.

In his diary session, he confidently said, “By the grace of God, I know I am one of the greatest highlife musicians and Afro musicians to come out of West Africa because I know I am talented.”

“And by the grace of God, ‘I will win the Grammy.”

miss.eddyjames: “This whitemoney daily affirmations nothing person won tell me. What level of confidence is this.”

vee_geist: “As him dey talk sef, he dey hold the laugh wey wan commot from him chest and belle. Whitemoney abeg rain just falls finish for my side.”

ms__amarachi: “Grace of God No follow for this matter, if it Didn’t Dey E didn’t dey.”

iamdayoalabi: “Even big brother self dey laugh for one side grammy ko grandpa ni.”

o_yetunde: “This guy suppose change his set of friends cos they all ain’t telling the truth,if not he no go dey mention Grammy.”

zitabenita: “If delusional was a person. Ayra star, Asake never win am na you. With your masquerade lyrics.”

