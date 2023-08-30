Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, CeeC, has declared that she is now ready to take her relationship with fellow housemate, Ike to another level.

During her diary session with Big Brother, CeeC disclosed that she’s not bothered by what anyone thinks about her, asserting that she would not shrink for anybody.

This is coming after Ike told CeeC that Mercy is not happy about both of them being close.

She told Biggie during her diary session, “Initially, I was like since people don’t want me to be friends with Ike, I’m going to take myself away but no, I’m not gonna shrink for anybody, now I’m going to take the friendship to another level, if they cant handle it, they should take voluntary exit.”