BBNaija All-Stars: I’m Still A Virgin – Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya has revealed that she’s still a virgin at 22.
Ilebaye made this known while she was having a conversation with her fellow housemates, Ike Onyema, Adekunle and Cee-C.
However, Ike had expressed his doubt over her revelation of still being a virgin, since he noted that she has tattoos on her body.
In response, Ilebaye took to her defence, stating that people can do a lot of fun things like partying, and drawing tattoos while still maintaining their virginity status.
See the conversation below;
She said: “He (Ike) is just saying the fact that you are a virgin you can’t do some certain things.”
Cee C remarked: “Allow him to think whatever he wants to think.”
Ilebaye continued: “No, no, no, I’m fighting for my fellow virgins outside. Even if you are a virgin, you can still do certain things. You can still party, you can still have chat, you can still kiss.”
I haven't had sex yet at 22 — Ilebaye #bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars
