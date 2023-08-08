BBNaija All-Stars: I’m Ready To Give Up N120m For Alex – Pere (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has said that he is ready to give up the whopping sum of N120 million cash prize because of his fellow housemate, Alex Unusual.

Pere made this statement while having a conversation with his fellow housemates, Uriel, Ike, and Venita in the house.

According to the former US Army, he’s fallen in love with Alex and would love to be in a committed relationship with her when they leave the show.

His confession has, however, warmed the heart of his listeners as Uriel claimed that she would happily attend their wedding ceremony if it ever gets to that point.

Speaking further, Pere also mentioned that he tries not to express his feelings towards her by trying to make it seem as though he was only trying to be funny about his true feelings towards Alex.

He said, “There is only one girl here I’m in love with. I’m ready to drop the 120 million for this girl,” the reality star said as he pointed at Alex.

Watch the video below …

This Uriel & Pere bants got us rolling 😂

Uriel said Pere told her “get on top of me” & Pere said he’ll leave the N120 million for Alex. He also said he loves Alex awwwwnnnn🥰 He said Uriel has managed to trivialize his feeling to Alex😂 these two😂#BBnaija #bbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/WTqhNvATVg — HotFM Owerri (@HotFM_Owerri) August 6, 2023