BBNaija All Stars: I’m Out For Husband On The Shows – Uriel

The BBNaija season 8, All Stars edition has unveiled the “Say Gobe” former housemate, Uriel as the fourth housemate on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars season.

The fitness expert and nutritionist has disclosed what she’s aiming to achieve while on the reality show this season.

While speaking to Ebuka on stage, Uriel revealed that she is looking out for a husband this season.

She, however, added that she’s also got her eyes on the money and will be bringing loads of drama.

