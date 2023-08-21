BBNaija All-Stars: I’m Happy My Son Was Evicted – Kiddwaya’s Mom

Susan Waya, the mother of the just-evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has explained reasons why she is happy and relieved that her son was removed from the show.

It would be recalled that Kiddwaya’s mum had on Sunday vowed to Sue Seyi Awolowo for threatening her son.

the famous businesswoman who took to her official Instagram page threatened to sue Seyi over his manner of approach to her son, Kiddwaya on Saturday night.

Seyi had forced Kiddwaya to apologize after the latter brought Ike into a conversation with Doyin in which Ike had gone wild and lashed out at her.

Kiddwaya’s mother, in response, stated she would haul him to court to teach him a lesson not to threaten her son. She wrote, “Seyi or Sheyi whatever your name is, once you come out, I’m gonna sue your bloody ass for threatening Kidd Waya. Thuggery, stealing & gangster is not in Kidd’s upbringing…”

Kiddwaya is the third housemate evicted from the Season 8 of the show as a result of a unanimous judge’s decision.

In response to her son’s eviction, Mrs. Waya said it was relieving to know her son is safe from Seyi, who is reported to have threatened him during a confrontation.

“After yesterday’s threats, I couldn’t be happier with my son’s sanity intact! Thank you all for the overwhelming support. Kidd your crew is waiting for you! Lots of love ,” she wrote.