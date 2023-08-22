BBNaija All Stars: I’m Ending This Relationship – Neo To Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, has threatened to end his relationship with fellow housemate, Tolanibaj after she fought with Ilebaye because of him.

Tolanibaj on Tuesday, August 22nd rained insults on Ilebaye after she caught her with Neo hugging each other which the latter reciprocated by calling her “shameless” for fighting over a man.

After the altercation, Neo followed Tolani to the bathroom, and they had a heated exchange of words, telling her to stay clear from Ilebaye and that he was done with whatsoever situationship they are in.

READ ALSO:

Neo said: “What the f*ck do you think you are doing? I’m going to totally remove myself from this [relationship]. It doesn’t make sense anymore.

“I keep telling you over and over. And you act like you don’t get it. Do you know who you are? Do you forget (who you are)?”

Tolanibaj responded: “I’m tired of playing a fool”

Neo cut in: “Playing fool to what? Why didn’t you pour that anger on me?”

Tolanibaj said: “I have done it so many times. I’m tired.”