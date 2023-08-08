BBNaija All-Stars: I’m Dating Billionaire, I Can’t Fight On Live TV – Princess

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) evicted ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Princess has claimed that she’s in a relationship with a billionaire and couldn’t afford to disgrace herself by fighting on live TV show.

The reality star made this known following reports that she was kicked out of the show for being too ‘quiet’ and not giving viewers the required content or highlights that is making other housemates trend on social media.

In response to the query, she took to a live session via her Instagram page after the eviction show on Sunday, stating that she’s not going to apologize to anyone for her calm personality which made her unappealing to enthusiastic viewers.

However, in a recent update, she revealed the reason why she couldn’t be seen on live TV engaging in a fight was because she’s dating a billionaire.

However, Princess made no mention as to the identity of the billionaire she’s currently seeing.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cvr7jQMo_zI/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==