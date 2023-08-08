BBNaija All Stars: I’m Attracted To Kiddwaya – Doyin (Video)

The on-going Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin has revealed how she is very attracted to a fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, saying she would love to have a night with him.

Doyin made her intention known while having a conversation with her fellow housemates, Cee C at the garden.

Speaking further, Doyin explained how Kiddwaya checked up on her after her fight with Cross.

She also noted that the only problem she has with Kiddwaya was his personality, as she doesn’t really like the character he portrays, but she’s attracted to him as a person.

According to Doyin, if she could take away his personality, she doesn’t mind having coital relations with the billionaire heir.

This made Cee C laugh sheepishly and she answered in agreement that Kiddwaya is actually a ‘cool person’.

Watch video below: