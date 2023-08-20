BBNaija All-Stars: I’ll Sue Seyi For Threatening My Son – Kiddwaya’s Mum

Susan Waya, the mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has vowed to slam a lawsuit on Seyi Awolowo for threatening her son immediately after he leaves Big Brother’s house.

Susan issued the threat on Sunday via her official Instagram page while reacting to Seyi and Kiddwaya’s conversation from the previous night.

In the ongoing reality show, Seyi had compelled Kiddwaya to go apologize to Ike after he dragged Ike into a conversation with Doyin in which Ike’s emotions got the best of him and lashed out at Doyin.

Kiddwaya’s mom who reacted to this said that she would be dragging him to court to teach him a lesson not to threaten her son. She wrote: “Seyi or Sheyi whatever your name is, once you come out, I’m gonna sue your bloody ass for threatening Kidd Waya. Thuggery, stealing & gangster is not in Kidd’s upbringing…”