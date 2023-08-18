BBNaija All-Stars: I’ll Rather Die Than Allow Mercy Win – Ike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has vowed that he would make sure fellow housemate, Mercy Eke does not win the N120 million grand prize.

Ike who made this known on Friday, August 18 while having a conversation with fellow housemate, Doyin said he will continue to sabotage her and make sure she doesn’t win.

According to him, he would rather die than allow Mercy to walk away with the N120 million.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Pere and Kidd asked if I still liked Mercy, I told them I have fans that are praying and fasting for me to be cool with her, but Mercy no go win this money.

“I rather die, I go sabotage till the end. That girl took money from me (many deals outside and the money she won).

He continues, “Kidd was asking me, maybe, so that he could pursue her. I told him to do whatever he likes, I hate that question.”