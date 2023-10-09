BBNaija All-Stars: I’ll Pay N12m Tithe From Prize Money – Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, also known as Baye, has revealed that she would give N12 million out of the N120 million prize money she won from the reality show to her church as tithe.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Ilebaye, emerged as the All-Stars season winner, by defeating five other finalists on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She was later presented with a cheque for N120 million and a brand-new car at the prize presentation ceremony the following day.

However, while responding to her fans who had inquired on what’s her plans for the N120 million grand prize money is. Ilebaye revealed that she would give part of the money to her church to express gratitude to God for her victory.

Ilebaye said, “Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me.”