BBNaija All-Stars: I’ll Have My First Child Next Year – Cee C

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Cee C has revealed that she is expecting her first child next year.

Cee C made this known on Tuesday, August 1 while holding a conversation with her fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

While gisting at the arena, Cee C who mentioned Seyi’s son revealed that she would be having her first child, a daughter, next year.

However, she didn’t disclose if she was already pregnant.

Below is their conversation:

CeeC said, “I’m sure your son is so cute,”

Seyi replied, “If you see him ehn, you go choose to be sugar mummy like this.”

Cee-C continued: “He will marry my daughter. She is coming. How old is he?”

Seyi replied: “He will be three this September.”

CeeC added: “Ah! He go marry my daughter. I dey born next year.”