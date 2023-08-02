BBNaija All-Stars: I’ll Have My First Child Next Year – Cee C

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Cee C has revealed that she is expecting her first child next year.
Cee C made this known on Tuesday, August 1 while holding a conversation with her fellow housemate, Seyi Awolowo.
While gisting at the arena, Cee C who mentioned Seyi’s son revealed that she would be having her first child, a daughter, next year.
However, she didn’t disclose if she was already pregnant.
Below is their conversation:
CeeC said, “I’m sure your son is so cute,”
Seyi replied, “If you see him ehn, you go choose to be sugar mummy like this.”
Cee-C continued: “He will marry my daughter. She is coming. How old is he?”
Seyi replied: “He will be three this September.”
CeeC added: “Ah! He go marry my daughter. I dey born next year.”