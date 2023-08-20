BBNaija All-Stars: I’ll Be Worse Than Ike If Ilebaye Is Not Evicted – Seyi (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has revealed his plans for the coming week if a fellow housemate, Ilebaye fails to be evicted this Sunday.

It would be recalled that Seyi has been on bad terms with Ilebaye over an act she made towards him which he termed disrespectful.

However, while holding a conversation with a fellow housemate before the eviction show, Seyi opened up that he would stop taking nonsense from the female housemates henceforth, especially if Ilebaye does not get evicted.

He said, “If Ilebaye does not go home on Sunday, this coming week; be it Alex, be it Venita, I’m going to chew their souls, on God. I’m not supporting any negative energy anymore.” He continued, “The only thing that’s going to stop me is if I leave the house, but if I don’t, I’ll be a terrorist, I’ll be worse than Ike.” Watch the video below:

https://x.com/instablog9ja/status/1693235261696545031?s=46