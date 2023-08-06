BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye Was Provoked – Amaka

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) level-up housemate, Amaka Mbah has taken to her social media page in defence of BBNaija All-stars housemate, Ilebaye.

Taking to her Instagram page, Amaka alleged that Ilebaue was provoked that why she went that far, adding that others should be given a strike too.

Amaka’s comment is coming barely 24 hours after the altercation between Ilebaye and Cee C following the Saturday party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the duo was engaged in a heated argument which went physical and could lead to disqualification.

Recall that Cee C had rudely confronted Ilebaye about her strategy but she abused her.

During the altercation, the duo verbally assaulted each other after which Ilebaye pulled Cee C’s wig and pushed her neck.

I’m reaction to their drama, Amaka said Cee C showed worse character during her season, ‘Double Wahala.

She said, “That is provocation, these people provoked this girl, they are against her, let her be.”