BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye Speaks On Using ‘Pity’ Strategy (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye on Saturday broke her silence on the allegations of using manipulation as her strategy.

This is coming after she broke down in tears amidst her clash with fellow housemate, Whitemoney, as the whole housemates accused her of intentionally triggering Whitemoney and still playing the victim with tears.

Addressing the allegations, Ilebaye called Kim Oprah to the room and poured out her heart regarding the side talks against her.

“When I went to eat Garri, they were talking about it again. Okay, I made you angry; come and tell me what I did. They said I was crying and feeling pity; I don’t understand.

“People you even think have your back won’t have your back but be talking behind you. I will maintain my distance from the two of them. This is not the first time; that’s how he said bad things about me. He wants people to hate me,” she said in part.

Here are how viewers reacted to the claim of manipulation strategy used by Ilebaye

letsmaketheperfectmistake opined: “Lmao let all of them go and cry too if e easy. Awon werey. I love me some ILEBAYE. my genZ mathematician aka the resident small pepper and the air they all breathe️️.”

princess_salmerh said: “Baye is 10 steps ahead of dem She’s telling Kim Bcox definitely she knows Kim will tell the guys”

lizylcoa wrote: “Please we are tired of all this shalaye.. Ilebaye knows what she’s doing and that’s on period!”

its_liligold stated: “Everyone saying she’s free to play her game but when Pere and the rest were playing theirs u guys tagged them as evil Nigerians and double standard”

yugo_gab said: “So Big Brother is not public? This girl is just playing these Nigerians who likes pity. Mtcheeew”

