BBNaija ALl-Stars: Ilebaye Speaks On Cutting Friendship Ties With Neo

After Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Neo accused Ilebaye of being a fake friend in the house, the latter has vowed never to be friends with him again.

She spoke of cutting friendship ties with Neo while having a conversation with fellow housemate, Prince Nelson on Sunday, saying she has made up her mind about the decision.

According to Ilebaye, Neo’s intentions are fake and are influenced by the cameras in the house. She further added that he is fond of switching between personalities depending on the camera’s focus.

READ ALSO:

She explained further by accusing Neo of saying a different thing off-camera and either denying it or faking something else in front of the camera.

She said, “I was genuine with my Friendship with Neo but he always said bad things about me to people, making me look bad, he would tell me something off-camera but as soon as the camera was focused on us, he would switch it.”

Reactions from viewers trailing this post:

mercyjames23 wrote: “My Ilebaye, you are right, his energy is not just only fake in front of mirrors, he has been spoiling u up and down, don’t worry, just keep being strong”

iamautos_101 stated: “Just the way you also look at the camera before you start your pity game to abi…..auntie rest abeg ur game don cast ”

jennifer.obiorah.37 opined: “This girl can act ohhh she always uses the same sentence on her victims”

evamorena8743 said: “Hahahahahaha even Neo sef no want be ur friend again too ma’am. So it’s a mutual something ever since he realized you are setting traps for them in the house to play pity party cards”

Watch the video below: