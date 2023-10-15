BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye Speaks On Changing Her Mobile Number

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has revealed that she would change her mobile phone number due to her new status.

The 22-year-old reality star disclosed this while speaking in a recent interview with Media Personality, Hero Daniels.

According to Ilebaye, she doesn’t keep friends because of her experience with friendship betrayals.

However, she said she has people she talks to but hasn’t had time to communicate with them since winning the reality show.

READ ALSO:

Ilebaye said, “Before going to the Big Brother House, I didn’t have friends. I just have people who I talk to.

“But I didn’t have someone I could call a friend. Because I have had a lot of people betray me in the past. So, I cut off friendship. But I’ve people I talk to.

“However, I haven’t really had time to chat with them since winning the show. I haven’t changed my number. I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody yet. Maybe when I’m done with my media rounds.”

Speaking further, Hero Daniels asked if she was going to change her number, Ilebaye responded, “Yeah, I have to.”