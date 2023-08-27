BBNaija All-Stars: Ilebaye Pours Out Her Feelings To Prince

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Ilebaye Odiniya has opened up about her intention to a fellow guest housemate, Prince in the changing room.

The reality TV star approaches Prince with her intriguing conversation to express her feelings for him and how she wouldn’t want to share him with other female housemates.

According to her, she can’t tolerate him playing around with other ladies in the house, as it’s the reason she left Cross, clearly saying to him that she’s not like the other ladies.

She said, “I don’t like competition. Let me tell you something, You can do that with other ladies, but not me. Don’t ever do that with me.

“Whatever I have is genuine. It’s gonna be an issue for us when I know you’re going there (to other ladies). You see the way I left Cross right? So, don’t f*cking do that with me, I’m telling you”.

“Come again, what word did you use?” Prince interjected.

Prince who wasn’t satisfied with her using the f-word on him, called her attention to it to address the issue.

He told her to learn to approach and address people in a polite manner without having to disrespect them.

Watch the video below: